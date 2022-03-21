Tennis – Swiatek defeats Sakkari in the final of Indian Wells – Sports

Indian Wells (AP) – Iga Swiatek won the Tennis Masters title in Indian Wells and thus moved up to number two in the world rankings. The 20-year-old Pole won in Sunday’s final against Maria Skari of Greece 6-4, 6-1.

For Swiatek, who defeated Angelique Kerber in the round of 16, it’s his fifth WTA Tour title and first Masters title in the California desert. She only won a master’s in Doha in February.

“Winning after playing well in Doha gives me a lot of confidence and belief that I can do it,” Swiatek said. “I didn’t think I was someone who was ready to win two championships in a row.”

Her biggest success to date was a first place at the 2020 French Open, and she reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open in January. Beating Scary in just 80 minutes was Swiatek’s 11th consecutive win on the WTA Tour.

“It’s a bit unrealistic, I have to take a look at it and check the list and see,” Swiatek said of her new world ranking. She wants to go higher because “I have a feeling number one is getting closer and closer”. Ashleigh Barty of Australia is at the top. Despite losing the final, Scary climbed from sixth to third.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220320-99-604077 / 3