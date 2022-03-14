Tennis star wins record match in Acapulco

Germany’s top tennis player reached the Round of 16 in Acapulco with a bang. Time is running out against Jenson Broxby. Too late.

On a historic night shift in Acapulco, Alexander Zverev took the first step in his mission to defend his title. At 4:54 a.m. local time, the top-seeded German reached the round of 16 with a tough 3:6, 7:6 (12:10), 6:2 first-round win against American Jenson Broxby – no it was a round-robin match that ended in late time.

After the memorable match, Zverev said, “I’m glad I won and I’m a part of history. It was a great fight, a great match. I hope many more follow this week.”

Now a German duel in the round of 16

The previous record was set by Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) and Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) in the 2008 Australian Open to finish at 4:34 am. Zverev’s match in Mexico began shortly after 1.30 a.m. local time, with both of the previous two matches in the evening session breaking the three-hour mark. Olympic champion Zverev, who had to save two match balls in the second set, now meets Peter Gojowczyk of Munich after his success.

Gojowczyk, who slipped into the main draw as the lucky loser, beat Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-4, 6-4. On the other hand, Oscar Otti of Cologne was eliminated after losing 6-2 6-4 to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 8).

Zverev acted cautiously against Broxby, who took a big jump in the rankings last year, in the first set and attacked his opponent with solid returns. In the second round it was a well-balanced match at a high level, in which Zverev needed very strong nerves. Then, in the late hours, the game developed more and more into a sports drama in which the top seed German eventually won.