Tennis star Novak Djokovic is not allowed to participate in the US Open

Novak Djokovic banned from the US Open

21-time Grand Slam champion not vaccinated against Covid-19

Non-US citizens who do not have the Covid-19 vaccine are not allowed to enter the United States

As expected, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to participate in the US Open because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from this year’s Grand Slam final via Twitter on Thursday, hours before the tournament draw was announced.

“Unfortunately, this time I will not be able to travel to the US Open in New York,” Djokovic said via SMS. “He will remain in good shape and in positive spirits and will wait for the opportunity to compete again,” the Serbian said, wishing success to his colleagues.

Unfortunately, I won’t be able to travel to New York this time for the US Open. Thank you #NoleFam For messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I will stay in good shape and in a positive spirit and will wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 – Novak Djokovic (DjokerNole) August 25 2022

The tournament is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Djokovic, 35, has won 21 major championships, and one title behind Rafael Nadal, the most successful male tennis player of the Open Era. Djokovic won three of his Grand Slam titles at the US Open – in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

He also failed there only six times in the final. This was also the case last season, when his quest for his first Grand Slam tournament in men’s tennis since 1969 ended with a final defeat to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Non-US citizens who do not have the Covid vaccine are not eligible to play in the US Open – unvaccinated Americans are

Foreign nationals who are not currently vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter the United States or Canada. Djokovic has stated that he will not be vaccinated even if it means he will not be able to play in certain tournaments.

The US Tennis Association previously said it would follow state regulations on the state of vaccination at this year’s tournament. However: There are no vaccination requirements for players or their support teams – which means an unvaccinated American can participate in the tournament. Spectators do not have to wear masks.

The US Open isn’t the first major tournament Novak Djokovic has missed over his stance on Covid-19 vaccination

Djokovic already missed the Australian Open in January after a protracted legal battle that ended with him being fired from Down Under for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He also competed in four major North American championships in 2022, including the recent Masters events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Djokovic played at the French Open, where he lost to Nadal in the quarter-finals, and at Wimbledon, where he won the title.

After defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he “would like” to participate in this year’s Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows, but reiterated: “I have no plans to get vaccinated.”

Novak Djokovic was hoping to make an exception for the US Open

About three weeks later, Djokovic posted on social media that he had not given up hope of playing the US Open, writing, “I am preparing as if I might compete while waiting to hear if there is a chance for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed!”

Djokovic has spent more weeks at number one in the world rankings than any other player in the history of the ATP rankings. This week is number 6, in part because no ranking points were awarded at Wimbledon this year.

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev are not at the US Open

Other notable players who will not participate in the US Open for various reasons are number two seed Alexander Zverev, 2020 US Open finalist (still in rehab after a ligament rupture), 2016 winner Angelique Kerber (holding), as well as a finalist The 2019 French Open, Marka Vondrosova, Gael Monfils and Riley Opelka.

More sports news:

It was supposed to be a sports festival – and it was! The European Championship in Munich is drawing to a close. It’s time to review the event. Here are the top 5 most memorable moments from the European Championship.

Another heir to King James. NBA star LeBron James not only has a talented basketball son with Bronnie. His youngest son, Bryce, appears to have also inherited his father’s talents. Now the 15-year-old also has his Division 1 debut.

This season it is finally possible to travel again to the United States and thus to the stadiums of the NFL without restrictions. Our columnist Daniel Jensen doesn’t need to be told twice. He will celebrate the start of the new NFL season in Texas and Kansas.