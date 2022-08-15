Tennis star in quarantine hotel: Sports psychologist: Heavy pressure for Djokovic in Australia

Status: 08.01.2022 07:10 AM

According to a sports psychologist, the physical and psychological pressure on tennis star Novak Djokovic during his time in a quarantine hotel is high.

Jens Kleinert, professor of sports and health psychology from the Sports University of Cologne, said in an interview with DPA that top athletes need consistent measures before competitions. Djokovic, 34, has been in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne since Thursday.

The unvaccinated world number one likely wanted to travel to Australia with a controversial medical exemption to take part in the Australian Open there. But the Australian Border Protection Agency denied him entry. Djokovic sued. A Melbourne court plans to make a decision on Monday.

In any case, the professional tennis player could not already prepare for the tournament in his hotel room, “Of course he will have his chances to keep fit,” the expert believes. “But the important thing is that he can’t go to court, that he can’t prepare properly.” The feeding plan can also become an issue in the hotel. The sports psychologist explained that Djokovic may not have the opportunity to “bring some things to him”.

However, he assumes that Djokovic will be able to handle the stressful situation due to his “mental strength”: “He may be isolating himself internally or he is already thinking and also has a certain understanding of the world around him,” Kleinert said.