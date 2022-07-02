Tennis – Series Ended: Swiatek Comes Out as Next Title Candidate – Sports

LONDON (AFP) – In a women’s tournament with big surprises, the dominant has now been arrested for the past few months at Wimbledon. After 37 successes and more than four months, an impressive winning streak of world number one Iga Swiatek shattered the classic turf game.

The 21-year-old lost in the third round on Saturday 4:6 and 2:6 against France’s Alize Cornet. The Pole had won the French Open and the previous five tennis tournaments and was also the favorite at Wimbledon.

“I wasn’t at my best, so I knew this could happen,” said Swiatek, less fond of playing on grass. “Now I’m happy with my streak, I’m glad I did.”

This leaves only two of the top ten players ranked in the round of 16: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Spain’s Paula Padusa. Julie Niemeyer and Tatjana Maria, the remaining German pros, kicked a top ten player out of the tournament.

Cornet: “I was flattered that I hit her”

In her first loss since February 16, Swiatek committed 33 non-compulsory fouls and her second serve was repeatedly attacked by Cornet. The 32-year-old didn’t make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon, but she shocked Serena Williams for the tournament.

On Court One, Cornet said: “I’m at a loss, it reminds me of Serena’s victory on the same court, I’m a huge fan of Ega, she is very talented and a nice tennis ambassador. I am flattered that I beat her.” When asked her age, she joked, “I like good wine. In France, good wine always gets old.” In the round of 16, Cornet meets Agla Tomljanovic of Australia, who is also unranked.

Prior to the tournament, no one expected Cornet’s native Harmony Tan to be in the Round of 16. Serena Williams, 24, beat Britain’s Katie Poulter 6-1 6-1 in 51 minutes and is now challenging Amanda Anisimova. The 20-year-old won the US duel with Coco Gauff, who was two years her junior, 6:7 (4:7), 6:2, 6:1 and also beat a potential title contender.

