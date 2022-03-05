Tennis: Rafael Nadal is the lucky bag at the Australian Open

Nadal suffered from covid

But this game can also be important formulations He is now 35 years old Spaniard. Can he be expected again in this tournament? So far, no one knows for sure. After all: it’s in the top half of the championship board, and in it is number one, Novak DjokovicHe pulled himself out of the tournament in an annoying way. The next big opponent in his field is Alexander Zverev – with whom he could meet in the quarter-finals.

Nadal is successful in tough court is back. He had to sit out for half a year with a foot injury and added this new injury to the long list of ailments that have repeatedly plagued his career. He also had to go through Covid a while ago Down has flown. “I was very sick during Covid. The sensations were not good in these seven days, especially the first four days which were very difficult” Nadal said.

There is no permanent maximum load

But he fought back, looking leaner and less muscular than last year. has won before Big smash hits at Melbourne A 250 class championship in the same location. Less mass, leaner body these days Melbourne Both Australian Open the end. “I played a little golf” Nadal said about his preparation for the season entertaining the audience.

In fact, his arms in particular look less noticeable than in previous years. “I’ve never been someone who liked going to the weight room” Nadal said. Prior to this season, he seems to have already acted out of his dislike of weights. And also because his body is still playing tricks on him.

“I love to play” He said, admitting that he only lifts weights for an hour to an hour and a half every few days. Apparently, his body could no longer allow permanent maximum loads on a regular basis. “Sometimes I was able to train well, sometimes I couldn’t. I wanted to be able to work, sometimes with tennis, sometimes in the weight room.” According to Nadal.

Do you have enough strength for five sentences?

Zverev had a joint training session with the Spaniards in the lead up to Australian Open However, a completely different impression testified to Nadal’s good form, which he has also shown thus far. However: Nobody – not even Nadal – knows what the strength would look like if the Spaniard had to play an intense match over five sets. The last time he had was last summer in French Open To master this physical challenge. half aeon