Tennis – “Promence”: Djokovic and Kyrgios with respect for the finals – sport

LONDON (AFP) – Novak Djokovic has already got a few “fireworks” from the sentiment he expected in the Wimbledon final.

When the Central Court investigator mentioned the name of his next opponent, Nick Kyrgios, after the Serb reached the fourth straight final, the spectators murmured loudly, some cheering.

“The job is not over yet,” Djokovic stressed. “He’s a player in the big matches. If you look at his career, he’s always played his best tennis against the big players. That’s why we all respect him. It’s going to be a fun match.”

Djokovic seeks seventh Wimbledon title

As for the Serbs, he has already played the final 32 in a Grand Slam tournament on Sunday, more than his rivals Roger Federer (31) and Rafael Nadal (30). On the other hand, Kyrgios makes his debut on the big tennis scene at the 30th attempt.

“Experience at this level, being in a final against someone who has never played in a Grand Slam final, can easily speak for me,” said Djokovic, who is chasing a seventh Wimbledon title. “But at the same time I know who he is, how he deals with tennis, what his position is on the court. He doesn’t seem to be under much pressure.” Djokovic lost the previous two matches without winning a set himself.

Even if the controversial Kyrgios was in the headlines at the start of this tournament with more abuse of judgment than his sporting achievements, the 27-year-old has since settled down. The Australian dominated his last matches with a dangerous serve without losing his rhythm. “There were definitely times when I hated my sport, but there were also times when I thought I was one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met,” he said of himself before the final.

Deep hatred also defined the relationship with Djokovic for a long time. Kyrgios declared last year that he didn’t like him “at all”. Kyrgios has long criticized Djokovic’s behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. However, when the unvaccinated Serb was denied entry to the Australian Open at the start of the year, he received encouragement. “When it was really difficult for me in Australia, he was one of the few players who spoke out and supported me and stood by me,” Djokovic said. “This is something I really appreciate. I respect him a lot for that.”

Kyrgios talks about “bromance”

The Australian said before the final that he and Djokovic now had a kind of “friendly”, a friendly relationship between the men. “I don’t know if I can actually call this a friendship, but we definitely have a better relationship than it was before January of this year,” Djokovic said. Kyrgios reported that they were always messaging each other directly on Instagram. “It really is crazy.” Earlier this week, Djokovic wrote: “Hope to see you on Sunday.”

In one of the major tournaments, the two of them were never able to see each other again so quickly. Since Djokovic has not yet been vaccinated, he cannot currently travel to the United States for the US Open. It is unclear whether the Serbs will be allowed to enter Australia again next year. So the 20-time Grand Slam winner must seize every opportunity to attack the injured Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 men. “I don’t know how many Grand Slam chances I will have to win the title,” Djokovic said.

