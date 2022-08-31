Tennis – Petkovic’s emotional farewell to the US Open – Sports

New York (AFP) – Andrea Petkovic broke down in tears over and over again, and the highly emotional rollercoaster ride to bid farewell to the big tennis stage left deep marks on her face.

While icon Serena Williams has apparently taken off the massive hype around her resignation announcement, Petkovic appeared very upset. “I wonder how Serena did it,” the 34-year-old said after the first round of the US Open. “I have so much sympathy and sympathy for her.”

Just like the 23-time Grand Slam winner, Petkovic announced before the US Open that she wanted to end her career then. “I’ve been really devastated for the past five days,” the seven-time WTA champion admitted.

That ‘pure sadness’ almost overwhelmed her in her last Grand Slam match against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland – but then Petkovic uttered the right words to herself: ‘What do people know about you? What’s your stance? To fight! Run’ after all a ball! never give up! After the rough start, I offered the favorite a tough fight with a close score of 2:6, 6:4, 4:6. “I put myself together, that’s how I want to remember,” Petkovic said.

Farewell to Grand Slam Petkovic

After 16 eventful years in professional tennis, the previous ninth place in the world rankings is finished – unless she still has a small championship in Europe. But there won’t be a major tournament in the forty-nine for a native of Darmstadt – and just thinking about it breaks her heart. “If my body allows it, I will play for another 35 years,” she joked to Eurosport. Injuries have repeatedly slowed down to the current figure of 92 in the world.

And what comes now? Versatile Petkovic, who has tried her hand at sports broadcaster, writer, and columnist in recent years, should not be bored. In any case, she wants to continue to serve as a kind of mentor for talents like Julie Niemeyer, who on Wednesday night against former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin secured Germany’s only first-round victory in New York. “I believed in Jules Niemeyer before anyone saw her,” Petkovic said.

When she quit, she was preceded by another lady: Serena Williams (40). In fact, the German wanted to tell her fans the end of her career three weeks ago, but the American star was faster. “The next morning I woke up my phone flashing really crazy because Serena’s piece was in Vogue. Well, I thought, so no one will care anymore,” Petkovic said.

“Obviously she didn’t give the match like Serena, but in my own little world, I feel like I finished it all,” Petkovic said.

