Tennis: Novak Djokovic should get a visa for Australia – despite the entry ban! | sports

Djokovic must get a visa for Australia – despite the entry ban!

Novak Djokovic (35) and Australia State – Will that still be something?

The unvaccinated Serbian tennis star will receive a visa for the upcoming Grand Slam edition of the Australian Open (January 16-29, 2023) – even though he is officially banned from entering the country! This was reported by the Australian newspaper “The Guardian” and the television station “ABC”.

Because: After the uproar over Djokovic’s entry into what is traditionally the first Grand Slam of the year in January 2022, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles imposed a “three-year ban on the entry of the world number one”.

This will now be lifted again in time for the Australian Open, so that the Serb can apply for a visa.

Australian Open director Craig Tiley (60) on Tuesday expressed optimism that the Serbian tennis star would be allowed to compete in Australia.

January 16, 2022: Novak Djokovic (second from left) is forced to leave the country after his visa was revoked. Photo: Lauren Elliott/Reuters

“There is a normal visa application process that everyone goes through now, and everyone will go through it in time,” said Tiley.

He continued, “I don’t think anyone should be given preferential treatment. But I do expect to have an answer for everyone, including Novak, by the time they need to book their flights and arrive.”

Novak also commented on his possible visa to the ATP Finals in Turin, at the year-end tournament, but did not reveal any details: “My administration is communicating with the Australian government. That’s all I can say for now, ”said Djokovic after his first victory over the Greek Stefanos. Tsitsipas (24).

In January, Djokovic was denied entry to the Down Under despite a “medical exemption” because the tennis star had not been vaccinated against coronavirus. At that time, only travelers who had been vaccinated and recovered were allowed to enter the continent.

After a court hearing and several days in a deportation hotel, the Serb was at least allowed to train before former Australian immigration minister Alex Hook revoked Djokovic’s visa in a second court case and declared it invalid.

This led to the tennis star being expelled from the country and a three-year visa ban imposed.

Djokovic was also not allowed to start at the US Open due to his refusal to be vaccinated, as he is in many other tournaments.

This is one of the reasons why the former world No. 1 (21 Grand Slam titles), who had a record-breaking No. 1 on the ATP list with 373 weeks, fell back to No. 8 in the rankings.