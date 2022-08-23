Tennis: Nick Kyrgios sued over Wimbledon scandal | Sports

Will karma bounce?

Scandalous tennis star Nick Kyrgios (27) could really be costly for his Wimbledon final scandal!

reason: Spectator Anna Ballos (32 years old), who was humiliated in front of millions of viewers in the final, wants to be ranked number 26 in the world. from Australia on charges of defamation.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Kyrgios complained loudly to the referee in the losing final against Serbian Novak Djokovic (6:4, 3:6, 4:6, 6:7) because of the alleged Polish Ballos, saying “I definitely did 700 drinks” in it – And so loud that it can be heard over the microphones by millions of TV viewers.

The tennis bully also called on the woman to kick her off the court, and she was upset with her. Kyrgios on the verdict: “She talks to me a lot while she is drunk. What do you want to do about it?”

And indeed, Balos had to serve part of the final in front of the Central Court. She is taking action now!

“Mr Kyrgios’ false claims have been seen or read by millions of people around the world, causing great harm to me and my family,” Ballos said in a statement to a lawyer.

She and her lawyers also write about “merciless and baseless allegations”. Palos wants to donate potential reparations if Kyrgios is found guilty.

Not the first scandal that a professional has to face: during the tournament in London, the Australian judiciary accused Kyrgios. Prosecution: He is accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Pasari in Australia.

The Australian was also stunned in the first round at Wimbledon: in the victory over Britain’s Paul Job (3:6, 6:1, 7:5, 6:7 (3:7), 7:5) he turned so now that the match ball was spat in The direction of the spectators who crowded it before.

Then Kyrgios said, “When I won the match I turned to him. To someone who didn’t respect me. I had to deal with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owe this person anything.”