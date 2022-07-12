Tennis: Kyrgios after Nadal canceled and entered the final: ‘Extreme fear’

Status: 08.07.2022 3:46 pm

Reaching the Wimbledon final without a fight after Rafael Nadal’s absence through injury made controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios a difficult night.

“I slept in a shocking sleep, to be honest,” the 27-year-old said before his first Grand Slam final. Only slept for an hour. “I was so scared, I was already really nervous and not normally so nervous.” Imagine all the time what it would be like if he won or lost.

Spaniard Nadal withdrew from the semi-final match against Kyrgios on Thursday evening after suffering a muscle injury in the abdomen. Kyrgios will meet the winner of the match between defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

Longer pause system shock

Kyrgios does not see the long break as an advantage. “People say right away: ‘He has another day off. But it’s definitely a shock to the system because I’ve played so many games.'”

Kyrgios said that he has a kind of “friendship” with Djokovic, a friendly relationship between the guys. “I think everyone knows there’s been no love between us for a while,” recalls the feisty Australian. “It was healthy for the sport. Every time we played with each other, there was noise.”

Kyrgios initially criticized Djokovic for his behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. However, when the unvaccinated Serb was denied entry to Australia, he received support from Kyrgios. “I was almost the only player and someone had to defend him about the drama at the Australian Open,” the Australian said. “That’s where respect is earned. Not on the tennis court, but when there is a real crisis in life and someone is defending you.”