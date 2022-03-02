Tennis: Heat at the Australian Open – ‘crazy and inhuman’

Tennis pros struggle with the weather at the Australian Open. Temperatures rise to 37 degrees. In the women’s round of 16, one of the players expressed her dissatisfaction with the referee.

DrThe weather report for the coming days does not promise any change. It’s still hot in Melbourne. The temperature in southern Australia on Wednesday should rise to 37 degrees Celsius. The Australian Open will once again become a heated battle, in which tennis professionals will have to fight not only with their opponents, but also with external conditions.

So did Alize Cornet, who competed against Simona Halep at Rod Laver Arena. After more than two and a half hours, the 32-year-old defeated the former number one in the world rankings 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 and reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. First time. After the match point, the Frenchwoman happily fell to her knees and burst into tears.

“It was an incredible fight here in the heat. Half an hour later we thought we couldn’t do it anymore. But it took us two and a half hours,” Cornet said. “A dream came true for me in my first quarter-final. It’s never too late.”

Before the dream came true, Cornet had to shed a lot of sweat. At 33 degrees in the shade, she was exhausted early on. You’ve gone over your maximum breaks between service games to gain strength. When the score was 3-2 in the second set, the referee told her to speed up and go to the baseline. “Do you know how hot it is? It’s crazy and inhumane,” Cornet told the judge.

“I was feeling a little dizzy”

The French lost the second set, but then won the match. Both players showed fatigue, especially in the last round. Halep and Cornet warmed up their rackets between rallies. During breaks on the bench, both players try to relax using ice bags or towels. “I was sick, a little dizzy. It’s hard to play in the heat and I wasn’t ready for that day,” Halep said.

In the quarter-finals, Cornet now meets American Danielle Collins on Wednesday. Expected 37 degrees.

The men’s quarter-finals have already been scheduled three times. Felix Auger-Aliassime won his round of 16 2:6, 7:6, 6:2, 7:6 against Marin Cilic. In the quarter-finals, the Canadian will meet last year’s finalist Russian Daniil Medvedev, who defeated American Maxime Cressi 6:2, 7:6, 6:7, 7:5 after three and a half hours of fighting in the heat. Spain’s Rafael Nadal plays against Fatih Zverev, Denis Shapovalov (Canada), and France’s Gael Monfils meets Mathieu Berrettini (Italy).