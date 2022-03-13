Tennis – Evan Lendl becomes Andy Murray’s coach again

Live from dpa news channel

Berlin (AFP) – World number one Andy Murray has restored Evan Lendl as coach.

Four and a half years after the two separated, Lendl and the 34-year-old tennis player would like to work together again, Murray’s coach announced. After the tournament in Miami, which ends in early April, Lendl and Murray plan a training contract in the United States that will last several weeks.

Murray, who is currently ranked 84th in the world after a long injury hiatus, had his greatest success under Lendl. Born in the Czech Republic and now American, he led the Briton to successes such as Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016 or victories at the US Open and Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Lendl was also the coach of German player Alexander Zverev, but the cooperation between them ended less than a year later.

As a player, Lendl was one of Boris Becker’s biggest rivals in the ’80s and ’90s. He was number one in the world rankings for 270 weeks and won eight Grand Slam titles.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220304-99-385201 / 2