Tennis: Erler / Midler after a home win before emptied

Despite the home win, Erler and Midler had to do a mixed week in Vienna. What has been fixed is that with their career highs at 50 (Erler) and 55, they are now number one and two in Austria in doubles. In singles, her qualifying performance in Vienna did not lead him further, on the contrary. After being knocked out in the first round, Miedler slipped to 383, then Erler to 718. “Now we have to play well individually, otherwise the gap will be too big,” Miedler was aware of the discrepancy at the winners’ press conference.

There will be an opportunity this year with some competitors, where they will go after a short vacation. “We’ll really step into the gas and see that we can move forward individually,” Erler declared. His athletic partner confirmed that there was more time for the doubles this year. “Then you have to look,” says Midler. “Then, when it comes to whether we’re going to play doubles or singles in the future, I think it’s clear where the trip should go,” he indicated, should a decision be made, a clear trend toward doubles.

Erler / Midler crowns Vienna Week title Alexander Erler and Lucas Midler crowned their successful Erste Bank Open run at Wiener Stadthalle and took the doubles title. The duo, who slipped into the competition thanks to a wildcard, triumphed in Sunday’s final against Mexican-Argentine duo Santiago Gonzalez/Andres Molteni 6:3 7:6 (7/1).

Australian Open ticket in your pocket

The two have now safely hit the Australian Open target, so the dual preparation is heading towards January. “There are still two or three ATP tournaments ahead of Australia. It starts in Pune in India,” said Erler. “The first part of the work for this will probably take place individually in November. Together we will have a good four weeks of training,” said Erler. “And after that we also train in the tournament. Because (Erler, note) he lives in Tyrol and I am in Lower Austria. So we see each other in the tournament more than we did at home.”

The two stunned with their sovereign performance in front of the sold-out Stadthalle to 9,500 spectators, which ended in a 6:3 7:6 (7/1) win over Mexican-Argentine duo Santiago Gonzalez/Andres Molteni. There was no sign of nervousness. “Before the final we were nervous,” Midler admitted. But what helped us the most was Kitzbühel’s victory. So the situation was not entirely new. “On Friday in the semi-finals at Heumarkt, the hand got really heavy. “So we said, this will never happen to us again.”

“We don’t need to hide from anyone.”

Several matches against the big pairs undoubtedly help, some played before the Vienna week. “A couple of weeks ago against Miktic/Pavic (CRO; Florence, 4:6 2:6, note) we saw that you can lose quickly,” Midler recalls. “But then we showed against Krawietz/Mies (GER; Antwerpen, 7:5 6:7 (4/7) 6:10) that we are all there. We have seen that when experienced doubles or singles players are there, we do not have to hide from Anyone “.

Now Erler has already hit his top 50 goals for the next year, and implementing Midler’s statement after Kitzbühel’s win in 2021, which was more for fun, at least doesn’t seem entirely unrealistic anymore. “I said the goal is the 2023 Masters. There is still a long way to go. We just have to keep doing what we are doing and keep improving. We simply have to prepare optimally and get our work done. Then hopefully things will take care of themselves. No one expected week too.”

Stadthalle explodes at the seams

Last but not least, thanks to the success of Erler/Miedler, none of the 9,500 seats at Stadthalle have been left empty for five consecutive times since Wednesday. “We broke the 70,000 mark, which is unimaginable for us,” said tournament director Strika. The round was particularly strong on Friday and Saturday, the day of the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Straka: “We could certainly have sold twice that amount – definitely 20,000 and more.”

Therefore, Straka speaks frankly about the new event complex planned in St. Marks. “Yes, we need a new hall. We are in talks. Tennis is one of the most important and recurring assets. That is why tennis is also planned for the new hall,” explained Styria. You will probably have to leave Stadthalle with a sad heart, but there are still many years left.

Straka dreams of putting 1000

The quality of the tournament has always been seen outside national borders, with about half of the spectators coming from abroad. Additionally, the award for Best ATP 500 Championship on the Tour drew the entire ATP management team to City Hall this year. There was also the tournament director for the 1000s event from Madrid, and even Basel were represented during their tournament week. “We have a truly global presence, including the city of Vienna,” Strika noted. “It’s a special nobility and it’s fun.”

Vienna’s rise to the 500 championship was long considered unrealistic, but then it happened. The next step will be the case of 1000. “This is unrealistic because there are only a certain number of thousands,” says the tournament president. “But I have come across a lot where it was said to be impossible. And suddenly the doors open and the possibilities open up. Anyway, we are at least 750, if not 1000, in terms of service and the whole behaviour.”