Tennis: ‘Emotions are part of it’ | Heidenheim newspaper

In the past few weeks – after the Australian Open – there has been calm around Dominic Kupfer of the Black Forest. Funny, because it usually can’t be heard on the field. The left-handed says about himself: “I’m reckless on the field.” He soon earned the nickname “Pitbull” away.

With the 27-year-old only able to play with strong painkillers at his first Grand Slam of the year in Australia, he took a breather after being eliminated in the second round: “I have a precursor of a stress fracture in my upper arm. I didn’t have a racket in my hand.” for five weeks after the Australian Open.”

He plans to return to the tour next Monday. “I want to play a game in Indian Wells to get back there,” Kupfer declared. It remains to be seen if he will also meet fellow Davis Cup champion Alexander Zverev there. The ATP only fined the German No. 1 player – after he was expelled from the tournament in Acapulco – but Kupfer believes the last word has yet to be uttered: “I think Alexander will also be suspended for two tournaments, just smile about the fine.”

Loud and aggressive

It was frightening how Zverev hit the referee’s chair several times with his racket and nearly grabbed the referee. Also frightening: This incident was no exception: the new top-ranked tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, derided the Australian Open semi-final umpire as “stupid” and “bad” – all in a loud and aggressive tone. Shortly before that, Denis Shapovalov lost his composure at the bottom. The Russian even accused the president of the court of corruption in the middle of the quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal.

What’s Wrong With Tennis Champions – Does Tennis Have An Aggressive Problem? “Alexander knows he made a big mistake. He may have been deprived of sleep after his previous match until five in the morning. But emotions are part of tennis. It is clear that insulting the referees or even endangering them is an exaggeration.”

Kupfer lost his temper in the fourth set and moved to the Swiss side due to a decision by the chair referee that led to the break. The German looked at the print again and then spat on it. In the next match he got a penalty for his explosion.

He had already received a caution in the second set because he almost threw a ball off the field in his frustration. “I’m certainly not proud of those scenes. But that behavior is just a part of me on the pitch. So he doesn’t want to talk about an aggressive problem with the players.

“There used to be personalities like Boris Becker and John McEnroe who were also famous for their emotional outbursts on the court. These are the exceptions. Strictly speaking, tennis is a very boring sport on the court. Because everyone has to be calm, the spectators and the players too,” Kupfer says.









The guy from Furtwangen has an explanation for why the pitch is so loud and one racket is smashed or the other: “The pressure has increased in the men’s area. All the players are close to each other, so anyone can beat anyone. You have to defend points, you are constantly traveling in zones Different times, so you’re really mentally tired sometimes.”