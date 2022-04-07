Tennis, Australian Open in Melbourne: Kohlschreiber fails by collapse – tennis

“Just nonsense”

Kohlschreiber was far from entering the third round for the eighth time in his 16th appearance at the Australian Open. been here a long time Davis Cup– The player entered the match with a 3-2 score against Bautista Agut. But he ran last Thursday from the start. “I’m rarely speechless. But I can’t say what the problem is.” Kohlschreiber said: “It was just two shoes left today. I can’t explain why I didn’t have the time. I can’t help but shrug off the defeat with a smile. It was just complete crap today.”

completely without a chance

Kohlschreiber delivered the first sentence in just 23 minutes, and the second round lasted only five minutes longer. Unable to find a remedy against the hyper-focused and intelligently acting Spaniard, Kohlschreiber could not put any pressure on his serve and struggled greatly with the accuracy of his shots. Only in the third set was the German able to resist more, with break to 3:2 Bautista Agut The path but in the end to victory.

A total of 12 German professionals competed in individual competitions in Melbourne. For the women’s trio around Angelique Kerber, it’s all over on the first lap. Zverev will fight qualifier Radu Albot (Moldova) on Friday for a place in the last 16.

Kyrgios tennis bid – but Medvedev wins

US Open winner Daniil Medvedev added to the atmosphere at the tennis show Nick Kyrgios He challenged and held his title chance. The second in the world rankings won a second round match against the Australian 7:6 (7:1), 6:4, 4:6, 6:2. Kyrgiosbetter known as agitator and artist, entertained and inspired a half full night session Rod Laver– Show the audience and gave amazing rallies with Medvedev. Medvedev, who celebrated his first Grand Slam title in New York in September, is due to the absence of the world number one Serbian. Novak Djokovic The highest ranked player.

After an emotional comeback: Murray loses

The former world number one came two days after his emotional victory in the first round Britain’s Andy Murray exclusion. The 34-year-old Scot lost to Japanese seed Taro Daniel in three sets 4:6, 4:6, 4:6. It was Tuesday Murray Georgian Nikolos Basilashvili wrestled in five sentences and about four hours. It was an emotional comeback after that Murray He announced the end of his career in 2019 due to persistent hip issues. After surgery, the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic champion is back. Both Australian Open The Scotsman reached the final five times but was never able to win the title. Last year, Murray missed Melbourne due to coronavirus infection. This time share thanks to the wildcard.

Muguruza and Radokano fail early

Twice dream title Big bangs-winner Garbin Muguruza It came to a surprisingly early end. The Spanish candidate and third in the world rankings lost 3:6, 3:6 against the unranked French Elise Cornet He was eliminated in the second round. 2020 had her in Melbourne I reached the final.

The tournament also ended for US Open winner Emma Raducano. The 19-year-old lost 4:6, 6:4, 3:6 to the world record 98. Thanks covinich from Montenegro.

Kontaveit out too

Estén Anett Kontaveit, who has been in good shape lately, surprisingly missed entering the third round. The 26-year-old, who climbed to seventh in the world rankings with a very strong performance in recent months, was defeated by 19-year-old Clara Towson of Denmark 2:6, 4:6. World number two Aryna Sabalenka had to to fight hard. In the first set alone, the Belarusian committed twelve double faults against China’s Wang Xinyu, but she prevailed 1:6, 6:4, 6:2 and advanced to the third round. The former French Open winner is also present Iga Sweatk (Poland) after beating Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-2.



Source: red / dpa / sid

