Tennis: Australian Open hope – has ER Djokovic rescinded entry ban? | Sports

Will he lift his entry ban now?

Tennis star Novak Djokovic (35) has increased chances of participating in the Australian Open next year.

The reason: the appointment of a new prime minister for Australia since the end of May. His name is Anthony Albanese (59) and he is a big fan of tennis.

As reported by the English newspaper “Daily Mail”, Albanese himself appears on court several times a week and is said to be more sympathetic to Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open than his predecessor Scott Morrison (54). He had the controversial tennis star stripped of his visa in January and expelled from Down Under.

The Serbs were not allowed to participate in the Australian Open and were banned from entering the country for three years because they had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Now he could apparently have legitimate hopes of starting in 2023. Albanese is said to be in close contact with the Australian Tennis Association. He wants to work to ensure that the tournament is not weakened by Djokovic’s absence.

Djokovic only triumphed at Wimbledon last Sunday and won his 21st Grand Slam title, reducing the gap to rival Rafael Nadal (36/22 titles).

In the race for most major titles, permission to start in Melbourne, where he has won nine times, would be of great interest to Djocker. Because: At the US Open in New York (from August 29), Djokovic, unlike Nadal, is currently not allowed to start. So the Spaniard could pull out again in terms of Grand Slams.