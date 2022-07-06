Tennis at Wimbledon: Nadal makes the semi-final perfect

Status: 06.07.2022 15:51

Rafael Nadal, the co-nominee, in the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Previously Simona Halep and Nick Kyrgios have moved on to the semi-finals.

Nadal only beat Taylor Fritz of the United States in the fifth set tiebreak after over four hours 3:6, 7:5, 3:6, 7:5 and 7:6 (10:6).

Previously, Simona Halep from Romania easily reached the semi-finals. The 30-year-old confirmed her position as one of the favorites on Wednesday (07/06/2022) with 6:2, 6:4 in just 63 minutes against Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Halep took the serve off her opponent four times and lost shortly before the end. Halep won the tournament the last time she competed in 2019 and has not dropped a set in five matches this year.

Semi-final against Rybakina

In the top four, Halep will meet Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. Rybakina fought back hard in 4:6, 6:2, 6:3 against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

The other semi-final match will be played by German tennis player Tatiana Maria against world number two Anas Jabeur of Tunisia.

Kyrgios has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old defeated Cristian Garin of Chile, who was also unseeded, 6:4, 6:3, 7:6 (7:5) on Wednesday and showed a largely focused performance. After 2:11 hours he converted his first match point through a backhand foul by his opponent. Kyrgios is now dealing with the winner of the match between 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz.

Source: sportschau.de