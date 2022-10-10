Telegram founder recommends not to use WhatsApp anymore as he asserts that it is a ‘monitoring tool’ | social networks | Applications | Applications | Spain | Mexico | USA | technology

cable s The WhatsApp They have an ongoing feud as the corporate directors have also made various attacks on each other.
In this case, the founder of the messaging service cablePavel Durov, published in this application widespread criticism of the social network of Meta, Whatsapp.
“Every year, we hear about an issue in WhatsApp that puts everything on users’ devices at risk. Which means that there is almost certainly one already. New vulnerability there. These problems are not accidental: they are planted outdoors. If a back door is detected and you need to remove it, another door is added.”
Furthermore, he stated that “hackers can fully access everything on WhatsApp users’ phones” and even made a recommendation to users Stop using the app.
He also took the opportunity to promote his messaging app She explained, “I’m not pressuring people to switch to Telegram here. With over 700 million active users and over 2 million daily subscriptions, Telegram doesn’t need extra promotion. You can use any messaging app you want, but stay away from it.” WhatsApp: It’s now a monitoring tool for 13 years“.
Spread It has already been viewed more than 1.3 million times So far, WhatsApp has not commented on this.
GDA / Weather / Colombia
