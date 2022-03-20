Tekken: New Netflix Series Announced

Tekken will receive an adaptation as a Netflix production. The animated series will be called Tekken: Bloodline. Unfortunately, there is no specific release date and it is only known that the release will take place later this year. In addition, the one-and-a-half-minute trailer that was recently released on social media reveals that he will be at the heart of the series. Jin Kazamaintroduced the character in Tekken 3.

In the trailer it is possible to see the protagonist training and facing the weight of his bloodline. It should be noted that Katsuhiro Harada recommended watching the trailermanager of Bandai Namco But also the producer and director of the homonymous fighting series. This can most likely be interpreted as a good sign regarding the quality of the product. If you want to take a look at his Twitter post, you can find him here.

Self Tekken: Bloodline It follows the narrative line of the original work and then should talk about Iron Fist Championship. From this it can be understood that the character who trains the hero is his mother. The latter actually makes his appearance as a playable character in video games. L ‘ogre The one who attacks the heroes is instead a boss who begins the original work of events that will lead Jane to lose everything and join the tournament.

Tekken It is a popular video game series that can now be considered historical and one of the most important titles of the genre. The last major installment in the series, Tekken 7, has been released for many years and is available for Playstation 4And the PC And the Xbox One.

While there are great examples of jobs like Castlevania And the the magicianNot all adaptations Netflix They always have a happy ending on a production level. A famous example is the live action series based on the animated action Cowboy Bebop. This should have stopped after only one season. If you want to know more about it click here.

source: the edge