Technology won’t be everything, what are the most in-demand jobs in five years | Economie

Thus, it will be one of the most in-demand professions in five years Data analystThe University of Engineering and Technology (UTEC) appreciates.

“People and companies are mass producing data. More professionals are needed to analyze, transform and add value to this data. That is why this race will be in high demand.”Yamilet Serrano, Director of Data Science at UTEC.

Incorporating these professionals will be key to developing companies through the use of Artificial intelligencesaid Jaume Sués, Digital and Emerging Technologies Partner at EY Latam North Financial Services.

“For every Peruvian AI specialist, EY estimates that seven will be needed within five years. Good technical talent is a scarce resource, and it will mean whether or not you are successful in applying AI.confirmed.

The second profession in high demand is also related to the field of technology: cyber security.

Protecting corporate and individual data will be a key factor in preventing theft. That is why the demand in this field is high and will continue to grow. At the moment, there are not many people who specialize in cybersecurity”Yamilet Serrano noted.

Another area that has an important demand will be the area of ​​technical jobs to implement Maintenance of equipment or fixtures at home.

“We have technicians fixing computers, plumbers, gas workers, etc. You will always need someone to do this important work.”Cyrano noted.

But while these types of fields are in high demand, not everything will be technology in the world of work in the coming years. The increase in population and the tendency of people to live for more years makes it expected that the demand for Elderly care services It will continue to increase in the future.

“More technicians will be required in nursing, Dedicated to the care of the elderly. This will be one of the high-demand races in the future.”Cyrano noted.

In this regard, Magdalena Rojas, a member of the Peruvian College of Nursing, emphasized that due to the pandemic, the demand for home care services has increased, especially for the elderly.

“We see in the future that the demand will continue to increase, as there is an aging of the population, because they live longer. They will require specialized nursing services. Services are contracted in 12-24 hour shifts.”

Another segment that requires more nurses is the Comprehensive Care Centers for the Elderly (CIAM). More and more municipalities are implementing CIAMs to provide health care and recreation for seniors.

“CIAMs are paid for by the municipalities and are for seniors who can still attend there. But when their health deteriorates and they can no longer leave the house, the special services of home nurses are required.”