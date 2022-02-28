Team Hyundais presents the surprise at the start of Rally Finland

The The World Rally Championship is visiting Finland this weekend Even current-generation world rally cars say goodbye to gravel testing in style. After the North event, there would only be two other events, RACC Rally of Catalunya and Monza Rally, both events on asphalt, so many contenders wanted a final example of what these vehicles could do before moving on to Hybrid Rally 1 from 2022.

Appointment, domicile Jyväskylä University City So far, it has been classified as a home test for Toyota GAZOO Racing, especially since all of the contested versions since 2017 have been dropped by a pilot from the Japanese manufacturer. This sense of the region became even more present after the team installed its headquarters neatly on the periphery, just over 3 kilometers in a straight line from where the service park for the 10th round of WRC-2021 had been established.

Toyota races at home in Finland | Source: Toyota GAZOO Racing

With all this said, it was surprising to see that it was Hyundais that took the lead on this Friday’s first stage, with the only exception to the scratch Takamoto Katsuta at the Harjo Show stage And the best meteoric time was achieved by Elvin Evans in the latest special of the stage, under the cover of the never-before-seen night of Rally Finland, in its 70th edition, which took place in October.

The rest will go to Hyundai Motorsport drivers, with Ott Tanak positioned himself as the first leader even in a last dash by Craig Breen, The Irishman was at the top of the general classification by 2.8 seconds over the Estonian and 6.1 seconds over Elvin Evans. The Welshman is the first Toyota, Six tenths ahead of Esapekka Lappi (He’s back after nearly a year without competing in the absolute class and a great contender to be an official driver in 2022) and 1.8 seconds off fifth, Kaley Rovanpera.

Evans seeks to delay as long as possible That Sébastien Ogier managed to sing Alirón, so he must maintain these positions to remain without a flaw 60 points that would give the French player, mathematically, the eighth Intercontinental title. The general classification leader came precisely in seventh, already dropping 33.6secs in relation to Tänak and with the clear indication that Thierry Neuville is only ahead in 2.3secs.

M-Sport drivers are far from the pace | M Sport

they close Top 10 Takamoto Katsuta and M-Sport drivers, With the Japanese they practically run at home because he resides in Jyväskylä itself. After the first stage, Katsuta was giving up a lot of ground after suffering a high-speed spin in SS2 which happily finished without harming the Yaris WRC. On the part of Malcolm Wilson’s Ford Fiesta WRCs, the performance was not up to par and the team is already focused on next season, which is particularly evident in its decision not to run the previous tests.

On WRC2 and WRC3 Finnish drivers lead the way, with Timo Sonninen and Emil Lindholm leading both classifications, while Pepe Lopez finished fifth in the third class of the World Rally Championship.