Teachers wanted to start school in Karlsruhe / Pforzheim – SWR Aktuell

On Monday, the daily school life of 316,000 students and 29,000 teachers in the Karlsruhe administrative district begins. Not all teaching positions can be filled everywhere.

Public public and vocational schools in the Karlsruhe administrative region again expect a slight increase with 316,000 pupils. While community schools recorded a 1.4 per cent increase in pupils compared to the previous year, enrollments at Werkrealschule and Hauptschule decreased by 5.1 per cent. In secondary schools, the gym is still the most popular type of school with a student population of 64,261 pupils.















Teaching is difficult sometimes

Providing education remains difficult in some areas. Among other things, a wave of retirement and an increase in student numbers has led to a high demand for teachers, especially in primary schools, special education and extension centers, according to the Karlsruhe Regional Council. This need can be covered by resettlement operations along the Rhine line. In other regions, not all available jobs can be filled – for example in secondary schools in the Calw or Pforzheim district.

Teachers wanted in vocational schools

It is also difficult to fill the positions advertised in vocational schools, for example in the fields of social education, nursing or engineering. However, one assumes that the provision of teaching will improve overall.







Teacher reserve and fixed-term contracts

According to the regional council, a reserve of teachers has been formed in all types of schools. However, due to the tense situation, it is usually used from the beginning of the school year. In addition, fixed-term contracts were again made, with teachers also being employed across school types. Retired teachers will be used and applicants who have not received teacher training will still be given fixed-term contracts to clear bottlenecks.

Low number of students in vocational schools

The Karlsruhe Regional Council showed in its statistics a 2.4 percent drop in vocational schools compared to the previous year, but the number of students could still change from the current 82,086, given that many companies only enroll apprentices in vocational schools late. .







More students in preparatory classes

Students from Ukraine sometimes attend regular classes, but sometimes they attend preparatory classes as well. There they learn German and prepare for regular classes. The number of students in these preparatory classes increased significantly in the last academic year and will increase again this year. However, according to the regional council, there are no exact numbers yet.

Police officer watching the way to school









Police check more as part of ‘Safe Road to School’ campaign

Offenburg police – which is also responsible for the district of Baden-Baden, Rastatt and Pole – have indicated that tens of thousands of schoolchildren will take to the streets again in the coming weeks. So motorists must drive with special care. Police will carry out further checks at relevant times as part of the “Safe Road to School” campaign.