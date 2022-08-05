Tanak leads Finland’s Rally ahead of Lappi

Estonian Ott Tanak (Hyundai) finished on Friday as the leader in Rally Finland, the eighth round of the World Championship (WRC), ahead of local surprise Esapekka Lappi (Toyota).

The current world championship leader, Finn Kali Rovanpera, was fourth, just 21 seconds behind Tanak.

The Estonian, the 2019 WRC champion and already a two-time winner of Rally Finland (2018, 2019), won three of the eight special tests held on Friday. One of the scheduled specials, the fifth, has been canceled for security reasons.

“I’m so tired, I feel like going to bed,” Tanak said at the end of the last leg of the day.

Lappe, who won Rally Finland in 2017, was just 3.8 seconds behind Tanak at the end of Friday’s stages.

“I’m driving very well right now, and very clean. If I’m forced, I can definitely go faster,” said Lappé, who was the fastest in four stages of the day.

Belgian Thierry Nouvel (Hyundai), second overall in the world championship and who won the inaugural special title on Thursday, finished Friday only in seventh place, 50.2 seconds behind Tanak.

Finland Rally Ranking:

1. Ott Tanak Martin Yarfuja (EST/Hyundai): 50 minutes 40 seconds 7 tenths

2. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN / Toyota) + 3.8

3. Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) +19.3

4. Kali Rovanpera – John Haltonen (FIN / Toyota) +21.0

5. Craig Brin Paul Nagel (IRL / M-Sport Ford) +32.5

6. Takamoto Katsuta-Aaron Johnston (JPN-IRL / Toyota) +35.5

7. Thierry Neuville Martin Wiedegui (Belgium / Hyundai) +50.2

8. Pierre-Louis Loubet Vincent Landis (France / M Sport Ford) +1.00: 9

9. Gus Greensmith-Jonas Andersson (GBR-SWE/M-Sport Ford) +1.02:6

10. Teemu Suninen-Mikko Markkula (FIN / Hyundai-WRC2) +2.59:9 (first WRC2)

Best times in private auditions (SS5 canceled):

Esapekka Lappi 4 (ES3, ES8, ES9, ES10), Ott Tänak 3 (ES2, ES4, ES7), Thierry Neuville 1 (ES1), Takamato Tatsuta 1 (ES6)

Key dropouts: Oliver Solberg (Hyundai)

