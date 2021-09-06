Taliban arrests Panjshir – new government headed by Mullah Baradar – major announcement | The Taliban announces the seizure of Panjshir, and Mullah Baradar will head the new government

The Taliban captured Panjshir

The Panjshir Valley posed a serious challenge to the Taliban, who had controlled the provinces of Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US forces. Winning the Afghans was one hike while winning the Panj Sheer became another one for them. Thus, the Taliban sent all the Afghan fighters to Panjshir and achieved the expected result. The Taliban recently declared their control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan. This appears to have given them complete control of Afghanistan.

An extraordinary victory after a fierce battle

The Taliban fought a fierce battle with the insurgents in the Panjshir Valley and achieved a resounding victory. But the fight there will be remembered for life. This is because the number of fighters who lost to capture the entire Panjshir Valley is greater than the number of fighters who lost to capture the whole of Afghanistan. The Taliban lost a large number of fighters and finally captured this main valley. The rebels also suffered heavy losses in the fighting here.

Ready to form a new government

The Taliban, unwilling to form a government without capturing the Panjshir Valley, which has become a thorn in their side in Afghanistan, is now turning toward the government with the latest victory. The Taliban resumed talks to form a government in Panjshir after their victory was declared. Discussions are underway about who should be partners in forming the new government. This includes Taliban leaders as well as leaders of the Haqqani Network.

The Taliban government led by Mullah Baradar

The Taliban movement, which has so far postponed the formation of a government to control the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan, is preparing to form a new government led by Mullah Baradar. Mullah Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, is expected to replace Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzad as president. Mullah Baradar, who has led the Taliban in many struggles in the past, is the head of government, but the Taliban’s diplomatic relations are expected to improve internationally as well.