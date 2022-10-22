Take care of the small to think of the big. The government’s agenda on SMEs

In Europe there was already talk of policies supporting small and medium-sized businesses a decade ago. In 2009 the Small Business Act for Europe was passed. In 2011, Parliament approved the so-called “corporate statute”, practically unanimously to the applause of deputies and senators. The platform was not followed up. Analysis by Gustavo Bega, Professor of Political Economy at the University of Rome Tor Vergata

The economic fabric of Italy is based on a large-scale system of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are an essential resource in terms of employment and development potential. The importance of having a policy to support SMEs cannot escape the incoming government as an opportunity to influence the weak growth rates in the country. It wouldn’t be the first country to do so, quite the opposite.

Since 1953 in the United States, following the approval of the Small Business Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has been established with the specific purpose of “helping and assisting” the nation’s small businesses. The SBA was founded on the recognition that only through full and free access to free competition can the American system achieve development and security in the country.

However, it also affirms that this competition can only be fully realized through the preservation, encouragement and development of the latent capabilities of small businesses: from small businesses in order to maintain a free competitive enterprise.

The functions performed within the SBA accurately reflect the focus on those areas where the starting deficit is greater compared to larger firms: public procurement, regulation, credit, and regulation. Small Business Administration tends to reduce the structural starting gap by reserving stakes in public procurement for small businesses, dismantling economically costly regulations, and providing loan guarantees and training for internationalization.

In Europe there was already talk of policies supporting small and medium-sized businesses a decade ago. In 2009, the Small Business Act for Europe was passed, after which the member states began to take the first steps in a kind of transfer of the European Small Business Agreement. In particular, this led to the Italian Parliament’s approval in 2011 of the so-called “Statuto delle Imprese”.

This aims, among other things, to “progressively reduce administrative burdens on businesses, especially small, medium and micro enterprises” as well as “participation and access to public policies through innovation, such as a tool to increase the transparency of public administration”, public support, through Administrative simplification measures, for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, especially those for youth, women and innovative companies.

However, the corporate statute, which was approved practically unanimously to the applause of deputies and senators, was not followed. The text stipulated that the government would submit the so-called annual SME Bill to Parliament every June 30. No government has submitted this basic industrial policy framework document since 2011.

It is not surprising that Italy is ranked by the European Union among the poorest member countries in terms of performance compared to UEFA. In particular, Italy is the last, according to EU data, in terms of interest in small and medium-sized enterprises in public procurement. Much of these results are due to the increasing focus of modern Italian governments on the centralization of tenders, which leads to a significant increase in the average volume of public procurement.

In this way, the growth potential of SMEs is diminished and becomes practically impossible. It is often argued that centralization generates savings but it is clear that it is sufficient to invest in the formation of smaller contracting stations (eg at the district level) to get better results from centralization without harming SMEs. It is time for government to finally start thinking big and thinking small. Small is not ugly, growth is beautiful: let’s start here.

*This article appeared in the October 2022 issue of Formesh magazine