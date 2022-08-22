Switzerland won in chess and Ukraine in the major games, but the cup went to Belarus

On an emotional day, where joy and fellowship were the main features, communities squabbled on the last day of the Great Immigrant Games.

The Garden of Nations has seen a new version of these games, which aim to unite communities, to continue the brotherhood legacy of those who once arrived in these lands and create a better future for their future generations.

In this context, with all the colors distinguishing them, with flags and banners, with faces dyed and dressed, the communities gathered in front of their model homes where the students of the College of Physical Education of Linyo Institute and the District Sports Federation organized the various stations. In each of them, games for children and adults, who had to draw to score points.

The afternoon is full of fun, which can be seen in the faces of each participant. A day of competition and a healthy union, which is also a preview of what will be the next edition of the National Immigrant Festival.

After visiting all the flyers, all the groups gathered in front of the Spectacle Pavilion, and while they waited for the results of the games, there were dances and presentations.

So it’s time to see who added the most points, that is, the Ukrainian community, which celebrated the achievement in a big way. Second place went to the Polish rally and third place, the Belarusian-Russian rally.

The final results.

1- Ukrainian Colonel 39,715 / 2- Polish Colonel 39,640 / 3- Belarusian-Russian Colonel 38825 / 4- Argentine Cultural Center 38,240 / 5-Col. Paraguay 37310

The Swiss, the best in chess

On Sunday, the Community Chess Team Championship was also held at the Model House of Swiss Society.

There, more than 40 participants competed in the science game and after a great day, the local team Switzerland A took first place.

Second place for the Portuguese community and third place for the Brazilian community.

This was followed by the Polish grouping – Paraguay grouping in Misiones – Czech grouping in Misiones – Scandinavian grouping – Italian grouping – French Opera group – Ukrainian grouping in Opera – Switzerland B – Belarusian-Russian grouping in Misiones – Argentine cultural center in Opera – German Misiones grouping.

The tournament was supervised by the Opera Chess Club.

Russia wins the Challenge Cup!!

The sum of points from all games during the Great Immigrant Fun Games, as well as Table Tennis, Trocco, Luba and Jinja, yielded the final results, and the Russian-Belarusian group was the biggest winner of the Challenge Cup, which will remain in your possession until the next edition.

The winning group received a total of 45 points, followed by the Paraguayan group with 39 points, and in the third place was the Ukrainian group with 34 points.

