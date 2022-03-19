Switzerland wins the final against Austria, along with the team Mribel

Switzerland Won for the fifth time against the European equivalent team world Cup. He did so in the final and defeated his historic rival, Austria, prevalent in three out of four of the method is neither giant gates nor giant zigzags. Went to third place Germany, Who was defeated by the same score in the consolation final Norway, Defending their victory last year On Linzerhead.

As in the previous days, it was heat and snow; this time in rock de ver From méribel The venue of the event and with the teams in formation B)Italia And the Slovenia The exceptions were), despite the fact that all Globes awards had already been awarded except for the men’s slalom and the women’s giant sprint.

Eight picks at the start, which started with the quarter-finals. Austria is starting to get rid of SloveniaThe first winner in this format in the finals Roccaraso 2012. They did it because of the time difference, while in the semi-finals they clearly beat Norway, who just got out France After drawing two. Switzerland reached the final after winning the quarter-finals four times over Canada and in the semi-finals they beat Germany 3-1, the winner against them. Italia In quarters for the same result.

In the final, Switzerland won three out of four races. dolphin darble was not able to Ricarda Hesser. but then Livio Simonet and Andrea Ellenberger And the Vadri Janutin They are defeated By Stefan Bernsteiner and Katharina Troup And the Patrick Feuersten respectively.

Austrian paradox

The rivalry between Switzerland and Austria in winter sports is clearly dominant in this modern discipline. The Swiss team has won five times since its debut in Roccaraso 2012, Sweden two wins, Norway, Germany and Slovenia once each. Ironically, Austria, which won 43 out of 56 ., Nations Cups By nine from Switzerland, he never reached the final of the parallel team to a final world Cup.

Today was the first time he fell to his eternal rival, who lined up Darplay, 19-year-old World Cup debutant Janotin, 22, third race and Simonete, 23, fourth race and first to finish. . Ellenberger, 28 and 11th best result in the ring, has put the veteran down. The big names don’t seem to fit much in this show.

Combined lose the battle

The Alps collectively seem to have lost the battle once and for all. The FIS I leaned towards this parallel method, be it individual or group. We must recognize these tests of their agility in their development and their television appeal to those who have not yet begun alpine skiing. But finding a balance between the two paths is difficult if not impossible; Avoid the risk of injury in the face of short, very intense and repetitive efforts the same.

Alpine skiing is a team sport in terms of the sum of individual results, not because of its concept itself. He is a skier versus a stopwatch and a mountain. This combination does not break the essence of alpine skiing, and rewards variety on the stage and the usual distance. Perhaps instead of steep and meander or gigantic, a slightly faster tech giant and super G could have been thought of. to late. Immediate consumption and photo gluttony are enforced at these times.