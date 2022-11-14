Switzerland wins the Billie Jean King Cup

with Belinda Pensic s Jill Tishman The Swiss team led by Heinz Gunthardt Won the title for the first time Billie Jean King Cup And you made history in the most traditional women’s team event in Women’s professional tennis

In the Glasgow final, ScotlandTeichmann and Bencic won their individual duels against Australia and without resorting to it Double, make switzerland Twelfth Nation The winner of this competition.

Tishman put in a great performance, put up a fight and laid the foundations for the title with a tough victory over Storm Sanders by 6-3 4-6 6-3 In the first individual duel.

Encouraged by many Swiss fans who also cheered her on with the music, she finished the game two and a half hours later. takman to thank GuntardtHis team and the fans Great help.

Belinda Pensic I stood against Ajla Tomljanovic It can be achieved easily a fourth win over Straight Against number one in Australia. He lost his service 2-2But he won the opening set 6-2. He continued his dominance in the second set and claimed his fourth singles quarter win the following week 76 minutes frankly 6-1.

Unpublished

Swiss He has never been crowned in the tournament formerly known as FA Cupalso vid cupwhich resulted in the final 1998 For the second time last year.

Australia He has seven titles on his record, but the last dedication was in 1971 He arrived after losing the final 2019.

rematch

“We were in the finals last year and we were very sad. But in the locker room takman He approached me and said, “Next year, we will do it, We did it, I’m so proud.”He said Pensik On the field

Switzerland, last year’s runner-up in 1998The stellar week ended with a stretch 9-1 in matches Glasgow. Victoria Golubec Simona Walter also contributed to the dedication.

“It was a great fight. Storm has been playing very well all week and was expecting a great fight. I was here fightingAnd I’m very happy to win.” takman after winning.