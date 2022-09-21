Switzerland wins gold in the mixed time trial at the cycling world championships in Australia

Celebrations of Gold: Marilyn Rosser, Elise Schabe, Nicole Koehler, Stefan Bisiger, Mauro Schmid and Stefan Kung (from left).Photo: www.imago-images.de

At the World Cycling Championships in Wollongong, Australia, Switzerland won the title in a mixed time trial. Three women and three men were responsible for this success.

09/21/2022, 09:01 09/21/2022, 09:32

In the end it got too tight. The women of Italy approached the goal, the clock was ticking there – and it was on the side of Switzerland. By 2.92 seconds, she overcame her southern neighbor. The bronze medal went to Australia, which is hosting the World Cup.

Time trial Vice-Champions Stefan Kung, Stefan Bisiger and Mauro Schmid set the men’s best time. After 14.1 kilometers they were ten seconds faster than the Italians around Filippo Ganna.

Schmid, Kong and Bessiger (from the front) squeeze the tube.Photo: www.imago-images.de

Then Marilyn Rosser, Elise Chapee and Nicole Koehler took over. The women managed to maintain the lead that the three men gave them. Although the Italians came dangerously close – but not so close that it was enough for them to win the gold medal.

Switzerland determined the best time.Video: SRF

Simple strategy: give it your all

“We are a small country, but we are a great nation for cycling, especially in the time trials,” Küng said in the winner’s interview. It was great riding with my mates and then cheering on the women.

The other two men returned for the compliment. Bissegger talked about “Motor Küng”, which is very powerful today. “Our strategy was: go full speed and keep that pace.” Mauro Schmid, on paper, the weakest of the three in the time trial, spoke of a great team effort. “My job was basically to keep it going, and it worked out really well.”

A big delight for Chabbey, Koller and Reusser (from left).Photo: www.imago-images.de

The women, where Rosser clearly had the best time on the trial, had a slightly different strategy. “We planned to drive with the same force that the three of us could stay together,” Rosser said one day after her 31st birthday.

“It was very difficult for me, but it worked after being so close last year,” Shabi said. Back in Flanders, the Swiss hexagon missed the mixed time trial by five microseconds.

Bad Fall of Van Flotens

The Dutch team, who was also a favourite, was lucky in Wollongong. In the men’s race, Bauke Mollema lost contact early because his chain jumped off the blade. And in the women’s race, Annemiek van Vleuten fell right after the starting ramp, ending her race. So oranges could only travel in pairs for both sexes.

Bad luck for Mollema, bad luck for Van Valyoten.Video: SRF