Switzerland wins and puts Spain in disarray

Switzerland, who have won only one of their previous eight matches against Spain since 1966, have beaten and beaten Luis Enrique’s side in Zaragoza, helpless against the excellent Swiss organization and mired in pressure since Akanji’s 21st-minute lead scored 0-1. Portugal’s crush in Prague will mean that on Tuesday the Red will have to win in Braga against a team Cristiano RonaldoA draw will be enough to qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be held in June 2023.

Spain started the match with good spirit, good feelings and a certain thing that made one think that it would be a matter of time before their dominance passed to the scoreboard, but once Akanji beat Azpilicueta after a corner kick and headed into Unai Simon’s net, in the 21st minute, nerves took hold of the Spanish team.

Highly organized in defence, moving the ball at the speed imposed by veteran Shaqiri and dangerous in attack with the power of Embolo, Switzerland was enough to throw Spain into a mess that surprised Luis Enrique with a midfield boost as Asensio served as playmaker and theorist. Pedri’s partner, an invention that did not work and led to apparent disruption.

He dominated Spain on the basis of courage and dedication, but, far from being as unified as he should have, put no excessive problems on the solvent Somer, who went into respite with little work and almost regretted that Shaqiri had a great chance in his shoes, at the last breath to achieve the score 0 -2 which Unai avoided.

Mirage

The Spanish team reappeared in a state of anger after the break. After not hitting the target in the entire first half, he doubled down on his efforts, opening the game more towards the teams and the Swiss team began to feel the pressure.

Ferran popped in two moves and Jordi Alba was finally right, finishing off a pass from Marco Asensio to equalize and to the euphoria of the fan who was already sighing with the comeback…without doubting it just three minutes later and coming off another corner, damn it, was an empolo He is torn between a sea of ​​legs after butting Akanji.

The severe blow to the Spaniards’ morale meant that Switzerland were on the verge of scoring 1-3 and Luis Enrique’s reaction was to include Jeremy Pino, Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams (the last two arrivals) to give more impetus to the attack. From then on, with Carlos Soler and Marcos Llorente later entering, he turned the final inning into a permanent siege of Sumer’s goal, who responded brilliantly under the sticks.

And in the end disappointment. Switzerland won the first victory in its history on Spanish soil, and combined the loss with the defeat of Portugal (0-4) in the Czech Republic, which means that Spain will win on Portuguese soil on Tuesday only to return to the quarter-finals. The League of Nations.