Written by Michael Shields

Zurich Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether global video streaming services should support Swiss filmmakers and pay more money to the European border security agency, Frontex, in a referendum that will test the country’s relations with the European Union.

In a binding referendum on the so-called ‘Lex Netflix’, voters will say whether the international online streaming services should invest 4% of its Swiss revenue in local film production, as they are doing now. In addition, 30% of the content of streaming services must consist of films or series produced in Europe.

Opponents say the law – backed by the Swiss government and parliament – could reduce the supply of global content and force streaming services to raise prices.

“We have the utmost respect for the democratic decision of the Swiss people, and we will wait for the result of the referendum,” a Netflix spokesperson said, adding that the US company was not involved in the referendum request.

On the other hand, if voters approve an increase in Switzerland’s contribution of money and staff to expand Frontex, Swiss citizens will pay 61 million Swiss francs ($61.5 million) annually in 2027, up from 24 million in 2021, according to government estimates. .

But if the opponents Accusing Frontex of human rights violations in its treatment of refugees Get away with it, there can be more than just financial consequences.

If this move fails, Switzerland could be forced to leave the 26-member Schengen passport free-of-movement zone and the Dublin system for coordinating asylum claims.

“I would deeply regret Switzerland’s decision to leave Schengen. But Schengen membership is based on an international agreement. If Switzerland decides not to honor its obligations under this agreement, there are bound to be consequences,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Scan gfs.bern for the terminal SRF He showed 69% in favor of the Frontex financing, versus 25% against. The Stream Law has 56% support for it, 41% against.

The poll included 6,315 Swiss voters, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

Voters will also decide, under the Swiss system of direct democracy, whether to facilitate the acquisition of organs for transplantation, a measure that is also expected to pass.

(1 dollar = 0.9921 Swiss francs)