Switzerland will try to repeat the success of Euro 2020 at the World Cup

Murad Yakin He was appointed at the World Cup qualifying spot in August 2021 when he was managing Swiss second-division team Schaffhausen.

His predecessor, Vladimir Petković, benefited from advancing to Quarter-finals of the European Championship 2020By accepting a contract to lead the French club Bordeaux. He was fired from that position in February.

Shortly after taking over, Yakin pulled Switzerland to a draw against European champions Italy – results that allowed them direct qualification to Qatar.

Now, at the World Cup, he wants his team to be a revelation, and not only Group G next to Brazil, Serbia and CameroonBut heroism.

the number

In an era when the World Cup records more penalties than ever due to video refereeing, the national team is counting on Jan Sommer.

List of players who have been penalized abbreviations By the Swiss goalkeeper in the last two years in official matches is impressive: Kylian Mbappe; Sergio Ramostwice; Jorginho; Rodri Hernandez; Thomas Soucek.

Swiss television reflected the country’s pride in Sommer when he saved a shot from the Czech Republic’s Sochik in a Nations League match in September.

Young attackers

Switzerland is a strong team behind, where Manuel Akanji Manchester City is the leader and dangerous in attack with young strikers Brill Embolo and Noah Okafor.

At the age of 25, Embolo is going to his fourth major championship and possibly his first as an undisputed first baseman.

He scored the goals that decided the victories over Spain and the Czech Republic in September in the Nations League, as well as establishing himself at French club Monaco after leaving Mönchengladbach.

Okafor He hit the net in three consecutive Champions League matches for Austrian club Salzburg.

With family roots in Cameroon and Nigeria respectively, Embolo and Okafor showcase the ethnic diversity of the Swiss team.

Rematch with Serbia

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri showed their Kosovar ancestry when they celebrated goals after scoring in the 2-1 win over Serbia at the 2018 World Cup.

The Swiss and Serbia will meet again in Qatar for the seventh group Dec 2.

The FIFA Both players were fined for making the double-headed eagle gesture four years ago. It is unlikely that they will repeat it. But Serbian players and fans have hardly forgotten this.