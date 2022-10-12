Switzerland will fight with the Nordic countries to host Euro 2025

Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland Send this Wednesday to UEFA joint request for Organizing Euro 2025 for Women. A European championship that Switzerland also wants to choose, which also submitted its application to the European Union today.
Scandinavian presentation, which also contains Support from the Federations of Iceland and the Faroe Islands (Danish Autonomous Region), will be Eight locations, two in each country: Copenhagen and Odense (Denmark), Stockholm and Gothenburg (Sweden), Oslo and Trondheim (Norway), Helsinki and Tampere (Finland).
The opening match will be held at the Barken stadium in Copenhagen and the final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, the largest stadium in Scandinavia, with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.
“The Nordic countries have a long history of cooperation. Over the past four years, their federations have worked closely together to put forward a joint proposal for a major tournament,” she said in a statement.
The show is based on a shared vision of “Inspirational Building real opportunities for women’s football across Europe“.
Switzerland also wants to host the European Championship
In addition to this candidacy from the Nordic countries, the Swiss Football Association (ASF) on Wednesday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon submitted its official candidacy to host the UEFA Women’s European Championship 2025, which will be the 14th edition of the continental tournament.
The matches will be held in the cities of Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lausanne, Lucerne and Thun, according to the file submitted to UEFA.
The UEFA Executive Committee Choose the venue for the European Championship on January 25.
