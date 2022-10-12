Switzerland will fight with the Nordic countries to host Euro 2025









Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland Send this Wednesday to UEFA joint request for Organizing Euro 2025 for Women. A European championship that Switzerland also wants to choose, which also submitted its application to the European Union today.

Scandinavian presentation, which also contains Support from the Federations of Iceland and the Faroe Islands (Danish Autonomous Region), will be Eight locations, two in each country: Copenhagen and Odense (Denmark), Stockholm and Gothenburg (Sweden), Oslo and Trondheim (Norway), Helsinki and Tampere (Finland).

The opening match will be held at the Barken stadium in Copenhagen and the final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, the largest stadium in Scandinavia, with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

“The Nordic countries have a long history of cooperation. Over the past four years, their federations have worked closely together to put forward a joint proposal for a major tournament,” she said in a statement.

The show is based on a shared vision of “Inspirational Building real opportunities for women’s football across Europe“.