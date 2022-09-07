Switzerland will create a hydropower reserve in the face of a possible shortage this winter

Geneva, 7 September. The Swiss government announced, on Wednesday, the creation of a hydropower reserve to deal with a possible shortage this winter, in light of the fear of the interruption of Russian gas supplies to Western Europe and its possible effects on the central European country, which is an energy importer from the European Union.

The goal of the reserve, which was presented at a press conference by the head of the Federal Electricity Commission, Werner Luggenbull, is to collect water in the tanks of power plants in order to obtain a decentralized reserve of 500 GWh in seven different locations. .

The Minister of Energy explained that the generation stations operating in maintaining the reserve – which will be called a public tender – must be maintained from December 1 to May 15, to be compensated through the state’s contribution that will be paid by increasing the electricity bill. Simonetta Sommaruga.

The government estimates that the cost of the reservation will be 650-700 million Swiss francs (660-715 million euros), which will translate into a monthly increase of about 4.5 Swiss francs (4.6 euros) for consumers, the minister explained at the press conference. .

The reserve, which is designed to supply the electricity network for three and a half weeks, can be used only in the event of an acute shortage of power, at which time its start-up will be coordinated with gas, oil or hydrogen reserve stations, they highlighted. government officials.

In principle, the order to create the reserve will be valid until 2025, pending the enactment of a law on long-term energy strategies.

In July, the Swiss government and electricity companies raised the possibility of imposing blackouts of up to four hours next winter if Europe’s energy crisis persists, and this week suggested that Swiss households’ electricity bill could rise to 27% next year.