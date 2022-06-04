Switzerland was eliminated by the USA in the quarter-finals

Ice Hockey World Championships

Big disappointment: Switzerland fails in the quarter-finals against the United States The World Cup adventure is over. The Swiss team lost 3-0 to the United States in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Finland. A lack of opportunity assessment prevents Switzerland from entering the semi-finals.

Hanging heads in the Swiss national team. stone key

From a Swiss point of view, the match in Helsinki did not start as hoped. Patrick Fischer’s team could not conjure up all the qualities that distinguished Switzerland in the preliminary round. Fortunately, the USA took the lead after 13 minutes. Calvin Thurkopf scored an own goal with an ice sled to make North America 1-0. Adversity is not enough from a Helvetian point of view, as Leonardo Genone mistook it a few minutes later. The goalkeeper rushed out of the gate to clear the disc, but the procedure worsened and Adam Judd made it 2-0 for the United States.

Switzerland reacted in the middle part. Suddenly, the Ice Hockey Team showed up. Switzerland created chances here and there, USA ran into a lot of trouble at the pace that Fischer’s team set. But the connected target does not want to succeed. The Swiss made several mistakes in the final.

The American fortress could not be broken in the third period either. With six minutes left, the United States made the score 3-0. The semi-final dream exploded. Fisher took Genone out of the box and put everything on one card. But a turnaround as Canada did against Sweden in the quarter-finals did not materialize. In the end, Switzerland failed because of itself and because of the powerful American goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman. They didn’t show themselves cold-blooded enough and so in the end only frustration remained. Once again, Switzerland was knocked out in the quarter-finals.