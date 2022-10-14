Switzerland wants a fine of 1,000 euros for women who wear a burqa or hide their faces in public | Europe | Dr..

Swiss authorities are seeking to fine up to 1,000 Swiss francs (1,030 euros) on women who wear a burqa, full veil or any other clothing that conceals their face in public, according to a new federal law sent to Parliament on Wednesday (12.10.2022). The result of this ban was approved last year in a referendum.

However, the fine is 10 times less than the proposal in the bill, which some votes deemed disproportionate, according to a statement from the Swiss Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the new legislation introduces the possibility of appealing fines, something that was not considered in the legal draft, as well as several exceptions, such as the fact that the ban does not apply on board aircraft, in diplomatic and consular buildings, churches and others. Places of worship.

Likewise, the face may be hidden for reasons of “health, safety, climate, local customs, or for artistic, recreational or advertising purposes,” the statement explained.

On March 7, 2021, the Swiss agreed, by a narrow margin (52% of the vote), to ban the niqab or burqa, traditional items for many women in Islamic culture, in public places.

The popular decision was then criticized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which considered that this ban would lead to further marginalization and exclusion from the public life of Muslim women in the country.

efe / arabic / p