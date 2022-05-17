Switzerland takes advantage of France’s failure to win the Nations Cup a full stage – Polideportivo

In the wilds, the French started with an advantage after dressage tests and cross country runs, but a poor two knockout performance – both in double hurdles – of European leader Maxime Liviu with ‘Api du Libaire’ allowed Swiss Robin Godel to line up. Pair with “Grandeur du Lully” and turn the arrangement upside down.

Switzerland finished with 94.9 points, compared to 99.1 points for France, followed by Sweden in third place (113.6). Spain finished seventh (269.1) thanks to a clean jump provided by Carlos Diaz Fernandez and “Taraji”.

The Royal Spanish Equestrian Federation (RFHE) full event technical director Pedro Rey assessed the team’s performance for EFE: “We had bad luck this weekend, this discipline is growing in Spain and here we are at the top of the competitive pyramid.

For Ray, the goal was to know where the full World Equestrian Games will take place, from September 15-25, and to be able, above all, to analyze the details of the cross-country circuit, as well as to let the riders know what the level of your potential competitors is. .

“We will be in the World Cup without a doubt, we finished eighth, again twelfth, but we will be, and although it will be very difficult, we will try to ring the bell to finally be in the Olympics,” commented the Spain coach.

Regarding the individual classification, Dale retained the victory over French Livio, who was even disqualified from the podium (ninth place), while German Ingrid Klimk and ‘Siena only’ took second place and Frenchman Nicolas Tozan with ‘absolute gold’ in third place; While Diaz Fernandez completed the top ten list.

The first stage of the Nations Cup, whose next stop will be Houghton Hall (England), was a rehearsal for what would be the next edition of WEG (English acronym for World Equestrian Games), a competition where seven places are distributed for JJ.OO. Paris 2024.

Pratoni del Vivaro is located in the Castelli Romani Natural Park, on an area of ​​more than 120 hectares at an altitude of about 500 meters above sea level, which has already hosted some of the equestrian events of the 1960 Rome Olympics, as well as some editions of the European and World Championships for full competition.