Switzerland song at Eurovision 2022

There are only a few days left until the final match of the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest, which will be held on May 14 in Turin. This Tuesday is celebrated with the first semi-final round of the competition, in which 17 countries, including Switzerland, will participate, represented by Marius Behr. The Swiss singer will be the fourth in terms of performance and she will do so with the song Boys do not Cry.

The 35 nations participating in Eurovision 2022 have been divided by lottery into the semi-finals, which will take place on Tuesday and Thursday. On May 12, we will finally know the 20 countries that will compete in the final of the 66th edition of the competition. Spain, UK, France, Germany and Italy will not have to go through the knockout phase because they are considered the “Big Five”.