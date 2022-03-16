Switzerland joins the European Union in financial and trade sanctions against Belarus | Europe update | Dr..

On Wednesday (03.16.2022) the government of Switzerland announced the imposition of trade and financial sanctions against Belarus for its cooperation with Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, and widely adopted the measures taken by the European Union against Minsk on March 2 and 9.

Under this decision, to date it is prohibited to export goods of dual use (civil and military) to Belarus, as well as goods that “may contribute to the military and technological strengthening or development of its defense and security sector”.

Swiss sanctions also prohibit the provision of technical assistance and commercial brokerage services, as well as the import of timber, rubber, cement, steel and their derivatives from Belarus.

In the financial sphere, as of today, the Federal (Executive) Council vetoes the granting of public funds for trade with Belarus or investment in that country, and will not allow transactions with the Central Bank of that Eastern European country.

Finally, Switzerland will exclude several Belarusian banks from the international financial communications network SWIFT.

On February 28, four days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, Switzerland broke off its traditional neutrality in disputes and announced sanctions against Russia, which included freezing the assets of President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.

Days later, Russia included Switzerland in its list of “enemy” countries along with the countries of the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan, among others. (EFE).