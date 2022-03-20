Switzerland is ready to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

swiss president, Ignatius CassisOn Saturday, she confirmed that Switzerland is “ready” to become a mediator in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and announced its readiness to organize negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

“Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanist tradition (…) It is a small country deeply committed to freedom. (Switzerland) is ready to play the role of mediator behind the scenes or to host negotiations,” the Swiss president said at a demonstration in Bern called in support of Ukraine, according to RTS radio.

At the event, which was almost attended by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Swiss president expressed his “hope” that the guns would be “quickly silenced” and sent a message of welcome to Ukrainians who had sought refuge in Switzerland, reported by ’24 heures’.

People were deeply moved by the courage of the Ukrainian people Whoever fights for democracy and freedom, as well as for his determination to stand up to oppression and defend the fundamental values ​​of the free world, which are also our values,” Cassis added.

On the other hand, Cassis announced that he will travel to Poland and Moldova next Monday, where he intends to obtain first-hand information on the refugee situation and the humanitarian aid provided by Switzerland.

In addition to Switzerland, Turkey has been proposing itself as a mediator in the conflict for days. Erdogan asked Putin to cooperate “to build the road to peace together” and reiterated his help to cooperate on any ceasefire declaration or opening of humanitarian corridors.

In fact, the Russian and Ukrainian diplomatic chiefs met in Ankara on March 10 to reach a ceasefire agreement, although the negotiations did not produce results.

On Saturday, March 19, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed the thousands of peace protesters gathered in Bern and summoned the Swiss government to confiscate the accounts of the Russian oligarch.

“This is also a fight against the Ukrainian president in a video conference with an interpreter behind a table and in his now usual green shirt. The request to confiscate the accounts of the oligarchs was greeted with applause.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Swiss parliament building, carrying Ukrainian flags, to denounce the Russian invasion that began on February 24.

Switzerland joined the European Union on sanctions against Russia, but no sanctions were imposed on some Russian millionaires with accounts in Switzerland. Who are considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, Zelensky criticized the Swiss company Nestle, which maintains its business in Russia, He recalled that 112 minors had been killed in the Russian attacks as of Saturday.

Swiss President Ignacio Cassis Zelensky thanked for his participation The podium in the Bundesplatz square in the Swiss capital.

“We are touched by the courage with which your people are fighting for freedom and peace. We admire how they support the core values ​​of the free world, which are also our core values.”Sure.

*With information from Europa Press and AFP.

