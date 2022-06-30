Switzerland is committed to the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia

On Wednesday, the Swiss government confirmed its commitment to the sixth round of sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With this decision by the Swiss Federal Council, the central European country, traditionally neutral in international disputes, adopts the measures imposed by the European Union which refer to a ban on Russian oil and other refined derivative products.

The Swiss executive said in a statement that it stressed the “delivery of services” in connection with the transportation of crude oil.

As far as the financial sector is concerned, the measures prohibit the provision of services such as “accounting, public relations and business consulting for the Russian government or legal persons and entities established in Russia”. In addition, Switzerland is also obligated to ban the publication of content from Russian media such as Russia Today or Sputnik.

Switzerland has already implemented most of the measures that Brussels has applied against Russia, including the ban on the award of public contracts to Russian citizens and organizations or entities established in Russia.