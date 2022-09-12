Switzerland is building an underground nuclear cemetery near Germany

Geneva, 12 September. Swiss authorities announced today that an area close to the border with Germany, between the northeastern cantons of Zurich and Argovia, will be the site of a future underground graveyard of radioactive waste from four atomic power plants in the central European country.

The northern facade of Lägern Hill, where the future nuclear cemetery will be located, was chosen over two other options (one in the eastern Jura mountains and one also close to Zurich) because it provides a better environmental barrier and greater stability than its rocky base, the Federal Energy Office explained in a statement.

The construction of these facilities, which will be operational by the middle of the century, will cost about 20,000 million Swiss francs (€20,700 million).

The search for a storage site in deep geological strata, which has been carried out by the National Cooperative Association for the Deposit of Radioactive Waste (NAGRA), has been going on for 14 years, with the participation of the respective cities and neighboring regions of Germany, highlighted the official statement.

Experts have indicated that the subsoil of the Lageran region contains opaline clays with great potential as a geological barrier to radioactivity, due more to the rock layers that cover that underground layer.

Swiss law stipulates that waste from Swiss nuclear power plants is deposited in the same country, in underground cemeteries, creating in 2008 a process for searching for these sites that must end with final approval in 2030, although this decision will be submitted to a referendum.

Until 1993, Switzerland sent its waste from atomic energy production to France and the United Kingdom, but since then it has been stored in a warehouse in Würelingen, also near the German border.

Since then, the Swiss authorities have viewed this deposit as a “temporary storage hub” pending long-term solutions, such as the geological deposit, a solution that countries such as Sweden, France or Canada are also considering.