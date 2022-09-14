“Switzerland is a very strong competitor, despite their young age they have a lot of experience” Roberto Queiroz highlights Davis Cup Series | Other sports | Sports

Roberto Queiroz, ranked 260 in the ATP rankings, has arrived in good spirits and has fully recovered from a minor injury he sustained in mid-August while playing in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The next day, focus on recovery and ready to pick up the rhythm of the competition.

“I am very happy to be here, we have to play at home after so many years, so I am enjoying it to the fullest,” said Queiroz, who previously played a match during training with Emilio Gomez.

On playing in Salinas and on solid ground: “These conditions are very good for us, especially for me and Emilio, he won the championship a few months ago, reached the semi-finals. Gonzalo and Diego can adapt to any surface since they had a great year, so we are not worried about it. We’ve all done a great job, we have the same goal in mind, so to try and row in the same direction with the whole team going with us string by string, I think we can move on”; Certain.

Last April, Gomez won the Salinas Challenger Race at the Salinas Golf and Tennis Club, and Queiroz advanced to the semi-finals.

Roberto Queiroz (left) and Raul Pfeffer. Photo: Courtesy of the Ecuadorean Football Federation

Regarding the Swiss national team, Queiroz commented: “Although they only have Husler in the top hundred, they are on the rise, Laksonen was already in the top hundred, and they have 20-year-old Dominic (Stryker) who is the Swiss hope and very close. I know Alexander Richard very well because of the Davis Cup, he was in Challenger here and lost to Emilio in the semi-finals.Switzerland are a very strong opponent, despite their young age, they are very experienced and also have a great hope of winning. I think we will have a nice weekend And we will give everything so that the series stays at home and we return to the World Group matches.”

Gomez has defeated Alexander Richard twice, most recently in April 2022 in the semifinals of the Salinas Challenger.

Keyrouz has scored two previous matches against Mark Andrea Hausler. The Swiss beat him this year in the first round in San Luis Potosi, while the Ecuadoreans beat him in 2019, in the first round of the Puerto Vallarta Challenger Championship in Mexico as well. (Dr)