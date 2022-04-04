Switzerland is a country of bunkers | There are nuclear bunkers to house the entire population

In Switzerland there are not only chocolates, watches and banks. The presence of countless nuclear bunkers and bunkers, with the ability to house the entire population of the country, went from being a Swiss advantage to becoming a strategic decision that commanded strong attention in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Currently, this shelter system makes sense. – says Marie-Claude Northeur, responsible for civil security in the canton of Valais-. There was a time when the Federal Chambers wanted to eliminate the shelters, but the Fukushima disaster happened. And we realized that there were nuclear power plants in Switzerland and in many places in Europe and that the shelters were useful. It was designed for this purpose and I think we should keep it. With what’s going on in the world, we need to keep it in good shape.”

Since the 1960s, all Swiss municipalities have built nuclear bunkers for their residents. Shelters are also mandatory in homes and buildings over a certain size.

These underground spaces were often used as warehouses or warehouses, but are now seen from a new angle.