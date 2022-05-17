Switzerland has set out to build the world’s tallest skyscraper made of wood: a record height of 100 metres

the woods Continues to gain popularity as an alternative to concrete And not specifically in small projects. This material is already in the heart of some constellations in Europe and beyond and everything seems to indicate that this trend will continue to grow. Within four years, it was a city Winterthur will become home to a 100-meter tall wooden skyscraper.

According to the Danish firm Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects (SHL), who is responsible for the design of the project, if all goes according to plan, in 2026, the Rocket & Tigerli Tower will win the title of the tallest wooden skyscraper in the world. In this sense, you will transcend mgostarnet85 metres, opened in 2019 and is located on the banks of Lake Mjøsa, in the town of Brumunddal, in Norway.

An imposing structure of 32 floors

The new wooden skyscraper, named after the locomotives previously built in the industrial complex that stood on the site of its development, It will consist of 32 floors and 255 units With completely different configurations. In addition, it will include a hotel, commercial spaces, a restaurant, a spa and panoramic views of the city.

As a complement to the main tower, as can be seen from the photos, three low-rise buildings will also be built and there will be accessible public recreational areas. SHL ensured that each of the four buildings would have its own “visual identity to help create a strong sense of belonging among the residents,” without neglecting the historical context of the place.

As for the construction method, the developers decided to use it Wood instead of concrete for the core The central part of the building, rather than concrete. This resulted in a low weight single beam and the ability to erect a tall chassis. As the construction work progresses, more details about the skyscraper will be revealed.

Behind the project, in addition to Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects, are the Swiss construction giant Implenia, who serves as the developer, and the Swiss public research university ETH Zurich, which was responsible for the development of the new timber building system. 100 meters in height without concrete. As mentioned earlier, it should receive its first inhabitants in 2026.

