“Switzerland has a very high level, we played a very dangerous match”

Spain has entered the struggle for leadership of the UEFA Nations League, the only position that offers access to the last fourThanks for one Decisive victory over Switzerland in Geneva (0-1), however, does not clarify the doubts about the Spanish team’s match. Despite this, Spanish coach Luis Enrique praised the difficulty of winning against a Swiss team that “has not lost at home for eight years.”

“The result determines everything, that’s how football works. Winning away from home is very complicated and from the start we imposed our approach. It cost, we suffered. Switzerland are a team of the highest level. They are in the world cup, let’s not forget. We played A very dangerous match. We played a match to win,” the coach analyzed.

The Asturian star especially highlighted the work of the players who played the role of the Nine. Always faithful to his thoughts, Luis Enrique said: “Morata was great. We needed him to come and receive. Marco Asensio too. When you can communicate from defense, interesting plays appear.”

It is also non-negotiable for Gijon to get the ball from the defense, even from the goalkeeper even if there are mistakes. Unai Simón’s blunder in the final inning with a poorly timed start didn’t change the script one iota. “Mistakes don’t make me nervous,” he said. “The goalkeeper is the first to generate superiority. He has to get the ball out. Unai Simon does it tremendously. I understand that everyone who doesn’t like it gets nervous.”

In the praise class, he once again had words for Jaffe. “We have to hope he continues to be what he is, a teenager. He has a great personality to play football. He repeated three games in a row as a start, which is very rare for me. Gavi can play 16 games in a row and Luis Enrique concluded that he is ‘keen’ “very much” to settle scores with the Czech Republic on Sunday in Malaga.

The match’s top scorer, Pablo Sarabia, ended “very happy” with the victory. “It’s time to win. It’s three very valuable points to make us fight for the top spot. The gameplay is clear. We know our game philosophy, there are times when we can improve and other times not. We have to be together, in everything, not only In football. The good thing about this team is that he always wants more.”

“In the first half we were completely ahead of Switzerland. In the second half, they advanced in the line more and created a little more danger for us. Here we are all defending and there is maximum confidence in all the players. With the two draws we were confident that we won more,” Diego Llorente said.