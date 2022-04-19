Switzerland freezes Russian assets for $6000 million | world | Dr..

Erwin Bollinger, head of bilateral economic relations for the aforementioned ministry, said at a press conference that the figure, which includes the properties of those subject to sanctions in tourist areas in Switzerland, may rise as new assets are identified.

This figure is one of the first indicators of the wealth that has been accumulated in the central European country by businessmen, politicians and others close to the upper echelons of Russian power who were subjected to the Berne sanctions.

Putin appears on the list of people sanctioned by Switzerland

Switzerland’s sanctions list, similar to that of the European Union, includes hundreds of Russian citizens, including President Vladimir Putin; Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; Members of the State Duma (the Russian parliament), chief executives of technology and communications companies and other oligarchs.

The head of the Swiss Bankers Association, Marcel Rohner, estimated last week that the country’s banks hold between 150,000 and 200,000 francs in assets owned by Russian clients, although he did not detail how much of that fortune would be in the hands of people under international sanctions. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Switzerland was often a haven for the fortunes of Russian businessmen and politicians responsible for invading their country.

jov (efe, wallstreet-online)