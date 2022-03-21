Switzerland freezes assets of Putin, Russian officials and financial entities – El Financiero

The Swiss government announced Immediate freezing of assets of some Russian officials and financial institutions As punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, including that of President Vladimir Putin.

The country’s Federal Council has agreed to withstand the sanctions packages approved by the European Union, in order to Strengthening influence on Russia as a result of military mobilization in Ukrainecondemned by various countries around the world.

President of Russia , Russian President Vladimir Putinfirst Minister , Michael Mishustinthe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrovare the main officials who They currently have their assets frozen in Switzerland.

Establishment of the Swiss authorities List of assets of persons and companies subject to sanctions government page. According to the Swiss government, these penalties are “financial (related to money) and inheritance”.

On the other hand, the ban on import, export and investment with Crimea and Sevastopol, which has been in force since 2014, It spread to Donetsk and Lugansk regionspro-Russian territories recognized as independent by Vladimir Putin and not currently under the control of Ukraine.

Switzerland also closed entry and airspace to Russian officials

The Swiss Federal Council imposed as a measure Ban on entry to people with ties to Vladimir Putin.

According to a government statement, the council is empowered to “take the necessary decisions to protect the interests of the country, and in particular, To maintain external security and the independence and impartiality of Switzerland“.

This allowed the organization Reversal of the visa agreement with Russia Since 2009. Thanks to this break, the Russian people will have to present a visa to enter Switzerland.

From Monday the country closed its airspace toAll flights from Russia and all air movements of Russian planesexcluding flights that are made for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic purposes,” the Federal Council said.