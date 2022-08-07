Switzerland develops underground routes to send goods by autonomous cars

In 2016, some media echoed the echo project Terrain sauce cargo. It was an innovative initiative by a group of Swiss businessmen to revolutionize the transportation of goods on the basis of Development of a large network of underground roads that were entirely dedicated to the transportation of goods.

The idea of ​​CST is to help reduce congestion on traditional roads, reduce polluting emissions, speed up delivery times for goods and make transportation services cheaper. The proposed model consists of developing a series of tunnels that connect major cities to the country and allow the circulation of self-driving cars laden with goods demanded by businesses and families.

Although the proposal could have remained in the drawer, the truth is that it was received by the private sector of the Swiss state with remarkable enthusiasm. This explains why the Swiss parliament has approved a series of regulatory changes that will allow the project to begin, scheduled for August 1.

If all goes well, we will see in the first stage how the CST connects ten urban centers across a 70-kilometer network.. If this target is achieved between 2022 and 2031, the second phase will include increasing the size of the underground road network to 500 km, a target set for 2045. An ambitious proposal that arose from fanciful assumptions but Begins to turn into a reality patent Capable of transforming the entire transportation sector operations.

The self-driving cars will run on induction rails, moving over an area that allows three lanes to be occupied in each direction. The reference speed will not be very high (about 30 kilometers per hour) because the fluidity will be continuous and there will be no downtime, so that Shipments can be scheduled with a high degree of predictability. CST arranged different types of cars, adapting the models to the type of transported goods, so that there were, for example, refrigerated vehicles for transporting food.

Initially, it was estimated that the completion of the first phase of the network would cost 3.5 billion euros, although updated estimates reduce this figure to 3 billion. The events that will start next August will revolve around the city of Zurich and will connect it with the main logistics and distribution centers in the region, completely changing the transport dynamics on the basis of the new communication system that will reach a length of 70 kilometers, as mentioned. above.

The company considers it will reduce the circulation of trucks and vans by up to 40%. On the country’s highways, with consequent savings in polluting emissions and resulting lower freight rates for businesses and families opting for the new system.